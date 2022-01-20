Piers Morgan slams ‘divisive’ Biden for ‘barely keeping his own eyes open’ as the United States becomes ‘poorer, sicker, and less safe.’

Piers Morgan blasts Biden for being “divisive” and unable to “barely keep his own eyes open” as the US becomes “poorer, sicker, and less safe.”

PIERS Morgan slammed “divisive” Joe Biden, saying that the president can “barely keep his own eyes open” as the United States becomes “poorer, sicker, and less safe.”

Morgan’s message arrives on the one-year anniversary of Biden’s inauguration.

Morgan called Biden “a disaster” in an opinion piece for The New York Post.

“It’s difficult to imagine a more drab, uninspiring, and disaster-plagued first year in office.”

Morgan slammed Biden for breaking his “broken promise” to “reunify a bitterly divided country by ending ‘the anger and harsh rhetoric.'”

“You’ve made a mistake.

“Your enraged, spiteful, Republican-bashing speeches earlier this year were just as divisive as anything Donald Trump ever said,” the English broadcaster wrote.

