Piers Morgan threatens to have a Good Morning producer ‘FIRED’ after his name was misspelled

He’s the hard-hitting journalist and presenter, known for his forthright opinions.

And Piers Morgan made his feelings perfectly clear on Monday’s Good Morning Britain as he threatened to have a producer fired over the misspelling of his name.

The host, 54, was left fuming during a segment where Andi Peters was discussing the show’s BAFTA coverage, which saw his name was wrongly spelt ‘Peirs’.

The awkward blunder occurred when Piers appeared in a mock-up of a Fifty Shades Of Grey poster, however, his name was spelt incorrectly.

Andi, 49, had been informing viewers that he, Piers and Susanna, 49, were off to Hollywood next week to present their Oscars coverage.

And to celebrate, he unveiled parody movie posters in which the actors were replaced by the GMB presenters, however, one particular poster didn’t go down too well with Piers.

Ranting about the mistake, he snapped: ‘Whoever did that graphic behind you has spelt my name wrong is going to be fired!

‘My name is not spelt like that!’

Susanna then attempt to diffuse the hilarious situation by adding: ‘Do they not remember? I before E accept after C.’

But Piers then hit back: ‘Do they not remember if you get Piers’ name wrong you get fired?’

The light-hearted moment came ahead of Piers giving his verdict on the BAFTA diversity row, with Prince William raising the issue during the ceremony.

Weighing in on the row, Piers said: ‘This whole issue of diversity at the Baftas, which is also going to hit the Oscars, so, for years now Bafta have been announcing ‘we’re going to be more diverse’… the movie industry is more diverse.

‘And yet the award nominations come out for Bafta, all 20 acting awards are for white people. And on the director front, not a single woman. Where is the diversity and, because it’s not there, what is going wrong?’

Andi then offered his own opinions and reminded everyone that he was the only black person in the studio that day.

He said: ‘I think fundamentally there aren’t enough people of colour working in our industry. That’s a fact. Am I, or am I not the only person of colour standing in this studio right now.

‘Yep. I am. So there just aren’t enough people working in this industry to then be nominated based on their talent.’

Encouraging people of colour to join the industry, he continued: ‘If I am a role model to anyone who is watching I want to say, “you can do it”.

‘I have been working in this industry for 30 years. I may not have my own show in a primetime slot but I have been on telly for 30 years.

‘I remember I was being black on television when there was only me, Trevor McDonald and Lenny Henry.’