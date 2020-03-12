Piers Morgan trolls Liverpool with Premier League assessment amid coronavirus impact

Coronavirus fears could mean Liverpool keep hold of their Champions League trophy despite their 4-2 aggregate round of 16 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid

Piers Morgan has offered Liverpool supporters some good news despite their recent FA Cup and Champions League exits at the hands of Chelsea and Atletico Madrid

Morgan reckons that although the Reds won’t win the Premier League title this season, they will retain their European trophy with the rest of the competition in doubt.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are 25 points clear at the top of the table having won 27 of their 29 fixtures so far losing just once.

Despite that lead, he spread of coronavirus could lead to the rest of the season being called off with Manchester City vs Arsenal postponed on Wednesday.

Morgan wrote on Twitter : “The bad news for Liverpool is they probably won’t now win the Premier League title.

“The good news is they will probably retain their Champions League title. #coronavirus.”

European ties have started to be played behind closed doors with Italy calling off all their sporting fixtures with no time scale on their return.

Klopp admitted, after what could be the last fixture Liverpool fans attend this season, that he was feeling low after the shock defeat.

He told BT Sport: ”I am completely happy with the performance. It’s so difficult to play a side like this.

“I don’t understand with the quality they have the football they play. They could play proper football but they stand deep and have counter-attacks.

“We accept it, of course, but it doesn’t feel right tonight.

“I realise I am a really bad loser, especially when the boys put such an effort in against world-class players on the other side who defend with two rows of four.

“We know in the past two years we had some lucky moments in the Champions League – you have to to reach two finals – but today everything was against us in the decisive moments.”

Next up for Liverpool is the trip to take on Everton in the Merseyside derby before the visit of Crystal Palace at Anfield.