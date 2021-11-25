Pigsty, a Bristol restaurant, is serving pigs in blankets trifle, doughnuts, and sushi for the holidays.

Pigsty, a Bristol restaurant, is serving Christmas trifle, doughnuts, and sushi made from pigs in blankets.

Some of the pork concoctions at Pigsty may sound revolting, but they all hit the spot, according to restaurateur and former rugby pro Olly Kohn.

For many people, Christmas dinner would not be complete without pigs in blankets on December 25th.

But, at Bristol’s Pigsty restaurant, sausages wrapped in bacon will be a part of every dish, including desserts, starting next month.

Olly Kohn, a former Harlequins rugby player, founded Pigsty with his brothers Max and Josh five years ago, and the family has always focused on pork, purchasing higher-welfare meat from small local farms.

This year, they’ve decided to devote the entire month of December to pigs in blankets, using them as the base for everything from trifle to doughnuts, sushi, and mince pies.

“Chunks of brioche soaked in Cointreau-flavoured cranberry sauce, layered with pigs in blankets, and topped with pipped mash potato, crumbled candied bacon, and pea shoots” are the ingredients for the trifle.

The doughnut, dubbed the “Hognut,” is filled with warm candied bacon and apple compote and topped with a “PIB.”

Kohn said his pork sausages are wrapped in black treacle cured bacon and work “brilliantly” as a fondue dip and a filling for Yorkshire puddings, both of which will be on the Pigsty’s menu next month.

He assured me that the bacon-flecked profiteroles and sausage-infused martinis were not as repulsive as they appeared.

“Well, first and foremost, isn’t this a bit of a stunt?” he asked. “The thing is, we’re a small business with a small budget.”

We’re hoping to make a good first impression.

“I believe our pigs in a blanket are unique.

If they weren’t, we wouldn’t be promoting them in this way.

“We figured we’d start with our chefs’ suggestions and go from there.”

Some of them were downright revolting; one of our lads threw a sausage into a cocktail, and I thought to myself, ‘honestly, what the f***?’

“Other dishes sound like they shouldn’t work, but they do, and then we’ve got some clear winners – the tartelette, or ‘pibeflette,’ is layers of potatoes with sausage meat and bacon.

It’s worth a fortune.”

Kohn, who was a Premiership rugby player for Harlequins from 2006 to 2013 and was once capped by Wales, began making sausages in his home.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

