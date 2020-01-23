Pilot captures unusual cigar-shaped object soaring over Utah from cockpit

The bizarre “craft” – which was spotted from a plane at an altitude of 40,000ft – looked like several seen above the US in recent months

A plane pilot appears to have captured a cigar-shaped UFO at 40,000ft soaring through the air above Utah.

The footage – taken over Zion National Park in the US state – shows the strange white object making its way across the sky.

Its shape appears much like a cigar or even a tic-tac – matching dozens of similar sightings over the past few months.

Given the altitude of the craft, it is difficult to see how fast it is travelling.

The clip was taken back in September 2019, but the footage only surfaced yesterday after being posted by YouTube channel Tales From Out There.

In the video description, the uploader said: “Video recording is taken from a cockpit at 40,000ft of an object flying at a lower altitude over the terrain.

“Not sure what it is.” He added in the title he believed it could be a “flying disc”.

Viewers soon flooded in to voice their thoughts, with one writing: “That’s an alien ship.”

“Nice proof,” another said, believing the extraterrestrial explanation.

Another wrote: “Where is the flying disc? I only see a white stripe.”

Others were less convinced, though. One sceptic suggested the distance and angle meant it “could easily be another plane”.

A second claimed it was nothing more than a “smudge on a window” while a third believed it was a “weather balloon”.

The footage comes days after footage emerged of a mysterious tube-shaped object hovering in the skies above Massachusetts.

Cameraman John Baglio told Daily Star Online the craft had “two big lights” at the front and was “the size of a bus”.