ANKARA

Turkish basketball club Pinar Karsiyaka advanced to the Basketball Champions League semifinals by defeating Czech team ERA Nymburk 84-73 on Wednesday.

Amath M’Baye scored 20 points, Sek Henry added 19 points and Raymar Morgan played with 18 points and 16 rebounds to lead Pinar Karsiyaka to victory at the Final Eight tournament in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia.

Pinar Karsiyaka will take on Spain’s Casademont Zaragoza in the semifinal on Friday.