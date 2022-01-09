PinkPantheress, a TikTok star, is the winner of the BBC Radio 1 Sound of 2022 poll.

PinkPantheress, a TikTok star, has won the BBC Radio 1 Sound of 2022 poll.

A panel of more than 130 industry experts and artists, including Billie Eilish, Sir Elton John, and Ed Sheeran, chose the 20-year-old Bath singer.

Sam Smith, Ellie Goulding, and Adele were among the previous winners.

PinkPantheress began making music while at university in London, fusing dance music genres like drum and bass and UK garage with pop and alternative rock.

She started uploading music clips to TikTok in December 2020, and ten months later, the social media platform named her song “Just For Me” its breakout track of the summer.

PinkPantheress now has over a million Instagram followers and 8.1 million Facebook likes, as well as high-profile fans like Coldplay, Grimes, and Lizzo.

“Thank you so much! I’m honestly exhausted, and my father will be overjoyed!” she said.

“This is a big part of why I make music: it’s for other people as well as myself.”

It’s a fantastic feeling that truly motivates me.”

Wet Leg, an Isle of Wight art-pop duo made up of friends Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, came in second place, just ahead of the release of their debut album in April.

Mimi Webb, a singer-songwriter from Canterbury, came in third after a year in which her music gained new fans through TikTok.

“It was a fierce year for talent on Radio 1’s Sound Of list this year, and that shows you the quality of the winner, PinkPantheress,” said Jack Saunders, host of Radio 1’s Future Artists.

“Her rise through TikTok came before everyone else realized the app’s potential, and she used this foresight in her music as well.”

“With a smooth melting pot of UKG, drum and bass, and emo in her persona, everyone wants to be a PinkPantheress fan right now.”

“She’s a pop sensation and the rightful winner of Radio 1’s Sound Of 2022.”

The Sound Of poll began in 2003, and Pa Salieu, a rapper from Coventry, took first place last year.

