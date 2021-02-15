Pique close to return as Barca prepare to meet PSG

MADRID, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — FC Barcelona’s season continues without a break as they face a vital Champions League tie at home to Paris Saint Germain on Tuesday night in the Camp Nou Stadium.

Barca goes into the game on the back of a morale-boosting 5-1 win at home to Alaves at the weekend in which coach Ronald Koeman was able to rest Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti and Ousmane Dembele, all of whom look likely to start on Tuesday.

Coach Ronald Koeman still has to deal with a lengthy injury list, with Philippe Coutinho, Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto and Martin Braithwaite all out. Meanwhile, central defenders Ronald Araujo and Gerard Pique both underwent late tests as they look to recover from a muscle problem and a knee operation.

Speaking to the press, Koeman ruled out Araujo but said Pique may return after damaging his cruciate knee ligament in September.

“Gerard is good, he’s been working with the squad for four or five ats and we have good feelings about his condition. I have another day in which to decide whether or not to include him in the squad because he has been out for a long time,” commented the coach, who added he would “speak to him and decide what’s best tomorrow morning.”

With Clement Lenglet likely to partner Umtiti in central defense, Koeman expressed his confidence in the Barca back four. “I have no doubt our lads know how to defend against a powerful side like Paris … we need them to stop their quality in attack,” he said.

PSG will be without the injured duo of Angel di Maria and Neymar for Tuesday’s game. Still, Koeman indicated that although the absences were significant for the French side, Barca were without Fati, Coutinho, Sergi Roberto and Araujo.

“You have to live with those sort of problems and have other players ready,” he concluded. Enditem