Pique laments Barca’s collapse, offers to leave

LISBON, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, who has been with the club since 2008, lamented the team’s humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals here on Friday.

Pique said he was embarrassed and offered to leave if the decision is better for the team.

“It was a horrible game, a nefarious feeling. Shame: it’s the word. You can’t compete like that and you can’t go like that for European competitions,” he commented.

“It was neither the first, nor the second, nor the third time. It is very hard and I hope this will do for something. We all have to reflect: the club needs changes. I’m not talking about the coach or the players,” he said.

“Structurally, the club needs changes of all kinds. Nobody is essential. I offer myself. If new blood has to come to change this dynamic, I will be the first to leave,” he added.

Spanish coach Quique Setien was confronted by the player’s statements.

“I only have six or eight months here. When someone like Pique makes such a reflection, surely he will have something to say. The reality is that there is now enormous frustration,” said the coach.

“It remains for us to draw conclusions and make decisions that must be made with the future in mind. Barcelona is such a big club that it causes a lot of pain,” he concluded.

About his future, he said, “It is necessary to reflect as it should be done after such a humiliating and painful defeat.” Enditem