Pirates’ Brault out two weeks with strained shoulder

Pittsburgh Pirates left-hander Steven Brault has a strained muscle in his throwing shoulder and will be evaluated in two weeks, the team announced Monday.

Brault split last season between the starting rotation and bullpen. He posted a 4-6 record with a 5.16 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 113 1/3 innings over 25 appearances (19 starts).

The 27-year-old has allowed two runs on four hits in 2 1/3 innings in two appearances this spring.

Brault owns an 11-12 record with a 4.88 ERA and 234 strikeouts in 273.0 innings over 89 appearances (35 starts) in four seasons with the Pirates (2016-19).

