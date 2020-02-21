Pirates INF/OF Reyes suspended 80 games

Pittsburgh Pirates utility man Pablo Reyes was suspended by Major League Baseball for 80 games on Wednesday for testing positive for the banned performance-enhancing substance Boldenone.

Reyes, 26, played in 71 games for the Pirates last season at six different positions, but he batted just .203 with two home runs and 19 RBIs in 143 at-bats. The Pirates designated Reyes for assignment last month and he was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis last month after he cleared waivers.

Reyes did bat .293 with three home runs in 2018 while playing 18 games in his introduction to the major leagues.

Signed by the Pirates out of the Dominican Republic in 2012, Reyes missed a month of play last season with an ankle injury.

–Field Level Media