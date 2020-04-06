Pixel 4a Leaked Photo Confirms Everything We’ve Heard About the Handset So Far

A leaked photo of what someone is claiming to be the Google Pixel 4a has popped up online just months ahead of the official reveal.

The image, courtesy of SlashLeaks and shows off a pretty crappy quality image, but we can still make out a few details on the device. The photo is in line with the renders we saw back in January, with a front-facing holepunch camera in the top left corner of the display. It’s also sporting a thinner bezel thanks to the holepunch, although the bottom bezel is a bit more substantial.

Image credit: SlashLeaks

Over on the back, we can see a fingerprint scanner, and a square camera array housing single lens and a flash. The January leak claimed that there are “more sensors” on the phone, but if the photo is an honest-to-goodness leak, it doesn’t look like it. We can’t see if it has a headphone jack from this angle, as previously reported, but the handset is rumoured to have one.

The photo appears to confirm what we’ve heard so far, although it’s not much. We were expecting the Pixel 4a to be revealed at Google I/O in May, but the company announced the cancellation of the tech event this week, citing coronavirus concerns. Google hasn’t confirmed whether it will be making alternative arrangements, but when it does pull its finger out, expect the Pixel 4a to be its next big reveal. [SlashLeaks via TechRadar]