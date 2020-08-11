Pixel 4A Review: An iPhone SE For Android Users

Google recently released the Pixel 4A, the cheaper alternative to the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. The new handset comes months after Apple released its affordable handset, the iPhone SE. How does the new budget device fare against its rival?

The Pixel 4A is definitely a budget-oriented offering compared to the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, two flagships released nearly a year ago. It has a plastic body, has fewer features and sells for less than half of the Pixel 4.

The compromises in features, however, aren’t bad – the budget handset’s arrival signaled the discontinuation of the more expensive models after all. This means Google is banking on the Pixel 4A’s features and price point to succeed in the smartphone arena, at least at the moment.

Now what does the Pixel 4A feature and why should consumers consider getting it?

The Pixel 4A costs $350, much cheaper than the $800 Pixel 4. It also costs less than the $399 iPhone SE, which uses the same components as that of the iPhone 8 (save for the A13 Bionic chip). It won’t hurt the wallet.

Google removed the 16MP telephoto lens from the Pixel 4 and retained the 12MP rear-facing camera. This camera isn’t bad, with The Verge noting that it “crushes” iPhone SE “at night as it doesn’t have a comparable night mode.”

It doesn’t have the Pixel 4’s zoom, but those who don’t use that feature won’t miss a thing.

The Pixel 4A might have a Snapdragon 730G inside, but it’s capable of handling tasks that the average consumer does, which likely includes frequent social media use, the occasional browsing, as well as video streaming. It also lasts longer than the Pixel 4 and doesn’t require users to look for an outlet to plug into sooner.

The cons

It’s worth noting, however, that the Pixel 4A doesn’t have some of the bells and whistles of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. Its screen doesn’t have a 90Hz refresh rate. It doesn’t have Face Unlock. The current Pixel 4A also lacks support for 5G.

All these things, however, won’t matter for those who don’t mind. For reference, Apple’s iPhones only offer 60Hz refresh rates and do not have support for 5G at the moment. The iPhone SE also lacks support for Face ID.

That said, the Pixel 4A is a good device for those who want good photography at a low price. It’s like the iPhone SE but for Android.