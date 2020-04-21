Pizza Express release the recipe for their dough balls

Pizza Express fans have shared their delight after the high-street chain released the recipes for its famous dough balls.

Last month, the Italian favourite closed all its restaurants amid the coronavirus pandemic, but foodies are now hoping to recreate the much-loved starter at home.

The dough balls are easily whipped up by mixing, plain flour, yeast, water, sugar, salt and olive oil.

And the garlic dip is made from just three ingredients – a mix of chopped garlic, butter, and olive oil.

Pizza Express has served the dough ball for more than fifty years and have kept the recipe a tightly guarded secret in that time.

But it’s followed McDonald’s and Greggs in taking the unprecedented step of sharing top-secret recipes for the very first time.

After posting the recipe to Instagram and Facebook, dozens of fans said they were desperate to make them.

‘Next baking sesh please’ wrote one, while another said they would be making them as an ‘urgent’ matter.

Others said they’d be sticking to Pizza Express’ at home range, because they couldn’t get hold of yeast or flour.

‘Wow how very generous of you to share the recipe….though being naturally lazy, I’ll stick to buying them for that “oh so perfect” dough balls I know and love’ one fan added.

‘Thank you. Would love to do this but can’t find yeast or flour anywhere!! Any chance you could share your recipe for your mushroom bruschetta – that is perfection!!!’ said another

‘OMG, really, perfect as I don’t live in the UK, and I can only enjoy them whilst on holiday!’ one superfan commented.

‘I miss you Pizza Express x’ added a third.

‘Game changer! Let’s make them and eat them together and pretend we’re having our pizza express date’ said another.

On March 23, the popular Italian pizza chain closed all their stores as the government announced a nationwide lockdown for all but essential travel and work.

In an announcement at the time, the chain said: ‘We’ve now taken the decision to temporarily close ALL our UK Pizzerias including our Deliveroo, Click & Collect & Takeaway service, effective immediately.

‘As events unfolded over the weekend and with the increased social distancing being mandated, we no longer believe it remains in the best interests of our customers and teams to continue to operate in this way.

‘We’ll open our pizzerias again as soon as it is safe to do so. We’ll get through this. Together.’