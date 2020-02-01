Pizza shop owner, 51, found guilty over fatal punch

A New South Wales pizza shop owner who said he acted in self-defence when he fatally punched another man on the Central Coast has been found guilty of assault causing death.

George Joseph Habkouk, 51, had denied being criminally responsible for the death of Haydn Butcher outside a hotel during New Year’s celebrations in January 2018.

His case was based on self-defence and defence of another.

But a NSW District Court jury on Thursday found him guilty after another jury failed to reach a verdict at his first trial in March 2019.

His bail was continued and he will face a sentence hearing on April 3.

The defence claimed Habkouk floored Mr Butcher five seconds after the 30-year-old stranger ‘coat-hangered’ Habkouk’s employee and friend Charlene Easton.

But the Crown contended his response wasn’t reasonable in the circumstances.

The jury was shown CCTV footage depicting a number of incidents at The Lakes Hotel in the early hours of January 1.

Those included Ms Easton being punched in the mouth by a man she didn’t know while sitting at a table inside, being ‘coat-hangered’ by Mr Butcher as she ran to find her first attacker and ‘get him into trouble’, and Habkouk punching Mr Butcher in the head five seconds later.

Mr Butcher suffered a fractured skull and died in hospital from a brain injury on January 2.