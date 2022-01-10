PizzaExpress introduces a massive 2kg food fountain that can dunk 100 dough balls in vegan garlic spread.

PizzaExpress introduces a giant 2kg food fountain with vegan garlic spread that can dunk 100 dough balls.

Vegans won’t have to wait long because the vegan garlic spread will be available nationwide in March.

Garlic butter has its devotees, and now vegans can partake as well.

The UK’s first vegan PizzaExpress, in Aldwych, is now serving vegan garlic spread.

Veganuary participants can enjoy fragrant garlic in dough balls and pizza crusts thanks to the addition of a plant-based version of the popular pizza restaurant’s iconic garlic butter.

The vegan-only PizzaExpress pizzeria in Aldwych served a fragrant fountain of garlic spread to celebrate the new vegan addition to the menu.

Over 2kg of tasty dip was stored in the table-top fountain.

This is enough to dunk 100 of PizzaExpress’ legendary Dough Balls.

The plant-based garlic spread is currently only available at the Aldwych pizzeria, but it will be available nationwide in March in over 360 restaurants.

The vegan garlic spread will be sold alongside traditional Dough Balls so that fans can dunk their bread balls or pizza crusts in it for an extra garlic kick.

PizzaExpress opened its first vegan restaurant in Aldwych.

It only serves plant-based dishes, allowing vegans, flexitarians, vegetarians, and anyone else interested in trying vegan food to do so.

The vegan selection on the menu is the most extensive it has ever been.

American Jack is topped with smoky jackfruit ‘pepperoni,’ tomato, and its vegan mozzarella alternative.

Vegan Ad Astra, topped with Quorn, sweet red peppers, Cajun spice, red onion, tomato, garlic oil, and vegan mozzarella alternative, is another popular dish.

“With more and more people opting for vegan alternatives every year, we’re excited and proud to be able to announce the launch of our vegan garlic spread this Veganuary,” said Jane Treasure, PizzaExpress’ Food and Beverage Director.

“Our pizzaiolos have been hard at work perfecting the recipe to ensure it’s just as good as the classic.”

“As we continue to innovate our food to ensure that it is delicious and enjoyable for everyone,” says the chef, “this newest vegan option joins a range of other plant-based dishes on our menu.”

