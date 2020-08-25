Pjanic loses sense of smell and taste due to COVID-19

SARAJEVO, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) — FC Barcelona’s new Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic said he is in good spirits after testing positive for COVID-19, despite losing his sense of smell and taste.

“Luckily I am good and have no symptoms. If I have learned anything, it’s not to take things for granted, even those considered routine. The life we live now days teaches us that. Respect the rules and be cautious but without panicking,” he wrote on Instagram on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Bosnian national team assistant coach Rusmir Cviko said he hopes Pjanic will recover in time to play in games against Italy on September 4 and Poland three days later.

“Pjanic told me that he lost his sense of smell and taste. He was supposed to go to Barcelona on Monday but now has to undergo a 14-day isolation period,” Cviko told Bosnian television.

Pjanic was scheduled to report for his first training session with Barcelona on August 30. Enditem