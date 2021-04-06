PKK terror suspect jailed for life caught in NW Turkey

EDIRNE, Turkey

Turkish security forces on Monday caught a person trying to flee to Greece, a security source said.

This came in an operation carried out in the first-degree forbidden military zone in the Meric district of northwestern Edirne province, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

During the investigation, it was found that the person, identified only by the initials F.E., had received a life sentence for “disrupting the unity of the state and the integrity of the country”, the source added.

The person was determined to be a member of the PKK terror group, the Turkish National Defense Ministry confirmed on Twitter.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.

*Writing by Havva Kara Aydin