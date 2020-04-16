PKK terrorist remanded in Turkey after released in Iran

VAN, Turkey

A PKK terrorist, who was released from a prison in Iran due to the novel coronavirus, was remanded into custody in eastern Turkey, security sources said on Thursday.

The local police department in Van province said Iran handed over the terrorist, identified only by initials F. D. and codename Arges, to security forces in Hakkari, a southeastern Turkish province bordering Iran.

The terrorist, who was brought to Van on April 11, was remanded into custody due to his terrorist activities in 2015 and 2016.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the European Union — has been responsible for deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

On March 19, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei approved an amnesty for 10,000 prisoners.

Iran has temporarily sent a total of 85,000 prisoners to their homes as part of the measures taken against the coronavirus outbreak.

The authorities in the country confirmed 4,777 fatalities from the virus on Wednesday, while the country reported nearly 76,400 infections so far.

The virus has spread to 185 countries and regions since emerging in China last December, with the U.S. and Europe being the world’s hardest-hit areas.

Over 2 million cases have now been reported worldwide, with the death toll exceeding 137,000 and more than half a million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar