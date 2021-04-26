PKK terrorist surrenders to police in southern Turkey

ADANA, Turkey

A PKK terrorist surrendered to Turkish forces on Monday in the country’s Mediterranean province of Adana.

The terrorist turned himself in after joint efforts by the provincial gendarmerie command and the National Intelligence Organization.

Identified by the initials A.T., the terrorist who joined the terror group in 2014, surrendered to police in the town of Silopi.

A.T. was later transferred to the gendarmerie command in Istanbul for legal actions.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

*Writing by Dilan Pamuk in Ankara