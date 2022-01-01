Plagiarism and copyright violations have an impact on the quality of higher education in Bangladesh.

The quality of Bangladesh’s higher education is harmed by copyright violations and plagiarism.

According to an academician, some teachers use plagiarized research to boost their academic status and gain better pay and benefits.

Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka

Copyright violations and plagiarism in higher education research works have had a significant impact on education quality in Bangladesh, putting the country’s universities at a disadvantage in global rankings.

According to Abu Ahsan Mohammad Shamsul Arefin Siddique, a noted academic and former vice-chancellor of Dhaka University, the copyright law is broken in Bangladesh for two reasons: first, some people break the law unintentionally due to a lack of knowledge, and second, some people intentionally break the provision in an unethical manner.

According to official sources, three Dhaka University professors were demoted in January of last year after being accused of plagiarism in their research papers.

The Asiatic Society of Bangladesh, a well-known research organization in Bangladesh, canceled a research contract and refused to disburse a grant to two teachers at the country’s top public university in November 2020, accusing them of plagiarism.

Furthermore, according to university sources and available media reports, at least ten teachers at the same institution, once known as the “Oxford of the East,” have been accused of plagiarism or copyright violations in their research works in the last five years.

Siddique proposed that all students and teachers be taught about copyright, citing the alleged unethical plagiarism practices of some Dhaka University professors as surprising and damaging to the country’s reputation.

“Our students mostly do not get any lessons on such a fundamental issue even at the university level,” he said, adding that students in developed countries learn about copyright and plagiarism in secondary education.

Using computer software

In January of last year, the country’s higher court ordered Dhaka University to use any software or other information technology to preserve Ph.D holders’ thesis in the wake of rising tensions over the violation of copyright law, the legal right of the owner of intellectual properties that includes all print, electronic, and web contents.

Mr. Md.

The petitioner, Moniruzzaman Lincon, a Supreme Court lawyer, told Anadolu Agency that the unethical practice was causing him “mental agony” because it was undermining the country’s higher education.

“I saw a media report that a.

