Plague Inc’s Getting a Mode That Lets You Save the World, Not Destroy It

Plague Inc. developers Ndemic Creations have donated more than £200,000 to support efforts against the Covid-19 pandemic. On top of the financial contribution, the UK studio says it’s working with the World Health Organisation and other experts to create a new game mode aimed at curbing a global outbreak, not causing one.

In an announcement last night, Ndemic announced its donation, to be split between the Coalition of Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the WHO’s dedicated response fund. The studio also said that while arranging the $250,000 donation, “we were repeatedly asked if we could make a game which let the player work to stop an outbreak. Therefore, as well as providing financial support, we are accelerating work on a new Plague Inc game mode which lets players save the world from a deadly disease outbreak.”

The new mode will have players managing quarantines, public services, and healthcare systems in an attempt to halt the spread of a disease. The new mode is being developed “with the help of experts from the WHO, CEPI, and more,” and will be free for all players during the current outbreak.

Both Plague Inc and Ndemic’s other titles have seen significant spikes in sales since the start of the coronavirus epidemic, with the studio’s flagship title topping mobile charts in China before eventually being pulled for a lack of official publisher representation.