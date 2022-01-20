Plan A is defined by the new Covid rules, which include the lifting of all Plan B restrictions in England.

The move to Plan A Covid restrictions comes as the Prime Minister faces mounting pressure as a result of the Downing Street party scandal.

England’s Plan B Covid restrictions will be phased out next week, according to Boris Johnson.

The peak of the Omicron wave has passed in the United Kingdom, with cases falling precipitously in the last week.

Over 650,000 people tested positive in the last seven days, down 37% from the previous week.

And ministers have decided that the restrictions imposed in December in response to Omicron’s appearance are no longer necessary.

The country will revert to the Plan A regulations that were in place until December of last year – here’s what that means.

Rumors are circulating that he could face a no-confidence vote soon, and critics have speculated that removing Plan B restrictions is a last-ditch effort to reclaim support from backbench Tory MPs who have turned against him.

“Our plan was to use the time that Plan B gave us to give ourselves extra power in our fight against Omicron,” Sajid Javid, the Secretary of State for Health, said.

That strategy has paid off, as evidenced by the fact that Omicron is losing ground.

“However, this is not the end of the road, and we should not regard it as such.”

Getting vaccinated is the best step we can all take.

The jabs got us here, and they’ll keep us here.”

“The recent decline in community case rates and individuals requiring hospitalization is encouraging,” Dr Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Advisor for the UK Health Security Agency, said. “It’s thanks to the public, who have taken up vaccination and closely followed the Plan B measures, that we’ve gotten to this point.”

“However, we should not rest on our laurels.

The pandemic isn’t over yet, and we’ll need to be cautious to keep Covid-19 from spreading in our communities.

“I encourage everyone to get the vaccine as soon as possible, to continue testing with lateral flow tests on a regular basis – especially before high-risk periods and before seeing anyone who is vulnerable – and to get a PCR test if they have symptoms.”

