Plan B: As a result of the Omicron fears, restaurant and pub cancellations are already coming in ‘thick and fast.’

Since Boris Johnson announced England’s move to tighter restrictions, one chef claims he has already received “hundreds” of cancellations across his six restaurants.

Cancellations for pub and restaurant reservations are “coming in thick and fast” as fears about the Omicron variant grow, and visitor numbers at popular shopping destinations are expected to drop by as much as 50% compared to December 2019, following guidance to work from home.

People in England who are able to work from home should avoid going into the office starting Monday, according to Boris Johnson, who announced the country’s transition to Plan B.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced tougher measures to combat the spread of Covid-19 in Scotland, including requiring people to work from home for at least the next six weeks.

Welsh people are already being encouraged to work from home.

The current situation, according to the chief executive of a chain of pubs in north-east England, is similar to March 2020, when the Prime Minister ordered all pubs, restaurants, and non-essential retailers to close.

“Cancellations are coming in thick and fast,” said Camerons Brewery’s chief executive, Chris Soley.

“This is similar to early March [20]20, when people were advised not to go to the pub, but we received no support.”

Mr. Soley stated that “urgent government grants, rates, furlough, extended VAT and rates support [are]needed,” adding that his industry had been relying on the holiday season to recover.

Chef Gary Usher, who owns six restaurants in the northwest, said his company had received “hundreds” of cancellations for December, including a group of 70 people who were supposed to visit tonight.

The introduction of vaccine passports at larger venues, according to Kate Nicholls, chief executive of the UKHospitality trade group, could be “catastrophic” if the government fails to provide support.

While hospitality venues will be able to continue operating normally without the reinstatement of social distancing rules, Ms Nicholls stated that the safety measures will “significantly impact consumer confidence and be particularly devastating to city and town centre venues.”

“As a result, they risk wreaking havoc on the hospitality industry at the most crucial time of the year,” she said.

Many shoppers will keep their distance from the store, which retailers fear.

