Plan B: Covid restrictions ‘do not go far enough,’ according to scientists, and could result in the UK being placed on lockdown.

Plan B: Covid restrictions ‘do not go nearly far enough,’ according to scientists, and could put the UK on lockdown.

‘I definitely believe we will be at a point where the NHS is in such a crisis that a lockdown will have to be considered,’ said one epidemiologist.

New Covid restrictions announced by the Prime Minister on Wednesday “do not go nearly far enough” to stop the rapid spread of the new Omicron variant, according to scientists, who warn that the country could face another national lockdown in the coming months.

Boris Johnson announced last night that the government will strengthen Covid measures in England to combat a rapid rise in new variant infections.

Face masks will be required in most public indoor settings starting Friday, and working from home will be encouraged starting Monday.

The Prime Minister also announced that, starting next Wednesday, vaccine passports will be required in nightclubs and other large-scale venues, while flirting with the idea of mandatory vaccination by saying it was time for a “national conversation” on the subject.

Scientists warn, however, that the new measures will do little to stem the spread of the new Omicron variant, which is already spreading rapidly across England and could overtake the dominant Covid strain in weeks.

Deepti Gurdasani, an epidemiologist at Queen Mary University of London, told it that the government should respond to the “crisis” that Omicron has sparked rather than imposing “incremental” restrictions that could put the UK on lockdown again.

“The National Health Service is already in trouble.

In the worst-case scenario, Omicron’s impact on hospitalizations could actually exceed previous highs.

This is a disaster.

“This isn’t the time for half-measures,” she said.

“It’s much better to take tough measures early on, but the government, as usual, is taking a cautious approach that will inevitably result in lockdowns.”

Dr. Gurdasani went on to say that lax government messaging in recent months may have instilled in the public a sense of complacency based on the belief that vaccination provides bulletproof protection against Covid.

“Government messaging has been that this is a ‘pingdemic,’ that getting tested is inconvenient, that the pandemic is over, and that vaccinations mean we are safe.”

That was their message up until Omicron,” she explained.

“Vaccines are only one layer,” said Dr. Gurdasani.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Plan B: Covid restrictions ‘go nowhere near far enough’ and could land UK in national lockdown, scientists say