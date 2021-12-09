Plan B: Following the implementation of new Covid restrictions, mental health should be a priority this Christmas, according to an expert.

Allowing people to be together in a’safe’ way, according to Dr. Mike Tildesley, is’very important.’

Experts have stated that, in light of the Government’s Plan B Covid rules, people’s mental health and wellbeing should be a priority this Christmas.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a slew of new restrictions on Wednesday in response to the rise in cases of the coronavirus variant Omicron.

568 cases had been confirmed across the UK as of Wednesday, with 448 cases in England.

According to preliminary analysis by the UK Health Security Agency, the doubling rate could be every “2.5 to 3 days,” according to the government.

Face coverings will be required by law in most indoor settings starting on December 10th, and those who can work from home starting on December 13th are encouraged to do so.

Additionally, beginning December 15th, Covid “passports” will be required by law, requiring certain venues and events to check that over 18s are fully vaccinated, have proof of a negative test within the previous 48 hours, or have an exemption.

Professor Mike Tildesley, a member of the Government’s Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modelling group (Spi-M), however, believes it is “very important” to allow people to gather in a “safe” manner.

“We do need to be aware of the fact that this variant has not gone away, and so we have to take that into account,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“But, of course, we must also consider people’s mental health and well-being.”

“We had a really tough year around Christmas last year, and I think it’s really important that we allow people to be together, but in a safe way.”

Professor Tildesley admitted that achieving the right balance was difficult.

“It’s a difficult one because, of course, I believe we need to be responsible,” he added.

There has been public outrage following reports of a government Christmas party that allegedly took place last December on the 18th, when London was under Tier 3 restrictions, which prohibited social events such as parties.

A video of a spoof press conference featuring government aides has been leaked.

