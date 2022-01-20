Plan B must be abandoned if we are to recover, but fearful mask-wearers would rather spread fear and wreck the economy.

Plan B must be abandoned if we are to recover, but fearful mask-wearers would rather spread fear and destroy the economy.

The Covid war is over for the United Kingdom.

Hospitalizations, infections, and deaths are all on the decline.

The virus is getting weaker.

Vaccinations are effective.

After two years of lockdown misery, Boris Johnson has declared a ceasefire, giving our shell-shocked economy and blighted high streets a fighting chance.

It is no longer acceptable to work from home.

We can resume hugging and vacations, going to the doctor, showing our faces, and living our lives as we used to.

And we must embrace this return to normalcy.

Your hard-earned cash will be gratefully accepted at your after-work pub.

The sandwich shop where you bought your lunch will be happy to prepare your “usual” once more.

Nonetheless, public sector vested interests are determined to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, just as Japanese soldiers are still fighting after the war ended.

Mask-wearers are swarming the streets.

If anyone gets too close, they run for cover, and those who go bare-faced get ticked off. Society is split.

Covid has taken on a new identity as a form of political warfare.

Teachers, the BMA doctors’ union, the cash-sucking NHS — and London’s befuddled Labour Mayor Sadiq Khan — have all reacted angrily to the government’s promise to let us live with a version of Covid that is more akin to a common cold.

Scotland and Wales are still on a Covid vendetta against the Westminster Tory government.

Dr Chaand Nagpaul, the BMA’s shroud-waving boss, led the charge against lifting restrictions, warning that it “risks creating a false sense of security” while the NHS remains “crippled.”

“Clearly, the data isn’t guiding this decision,” he grumbled.

The elimination of masks would “inevitably increase ­transmission,” putting the most vulnerable at risk.

“Ghengis” Khan piled on, insisting on masked Tube and bus passengers.

“Unfortunately, our fight against the virus is far from over,” Sadiq said.

“Covid continues to be a serious threat to all of us, our livelihoods, and our loved ones.”

“I’m urging everyone to do the right thing and continue to cover their faces to keep us all safe and avoid further restrictions down the road.”

Militant teachers’ leaders stoked the fires, claiming widespread educational disruption — despite the fact that children are the ones who are most vulnerable to Covid.

“Uncertainty could lead to a pronounced risk of increased disruption, with children and staff being forced to isolate,” said hard-left Mary Bousted of the National Education Union.

NHS Providers’ Saffron Cordery claimed that nearly 20,000 Covid patients were in hospitals “at a time when the NHS is already stretched thin and dealing with the toughest winter on record.”

Ministers will “regret sending the wrong signal for political expediency,” according to Pat Cullen of the Royal College of Nursing.

Moreover…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.