Plan B vaccine passport plans should not be based on ‘highly flawed’ lateral flow tests, according to scientists.

Scientists warn that lateral flow tests that are “highly flawed” should not be used to support vaccine passport plans for Plan B.

Many self-administered tests aren’t being done correctly, according to researchers, with some people allegedly cheating the system entirely by faking negative tests.

Vaccine passports should not be based on “highly flawed” self-administered lateral flow tests, according to scientists.

They claim they are less reliable than polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and that they can be manipulated to produce false negative results.

They also point out that most other European countries do not use vaccine passports because they believe they are a less reliable indicator of a person’s Covid status than a jab.

The government said negative tests could be used in place of jabs in vaccine passports as part of its Plan B announcement on Wednesday.

It also changed the contact rule, requiring people to test themselves daily rather than being forced to isolate for 10 days if they come into contact with someone infected with Covid.

However, scientists questioned both decisions, claiming that introducing self-administered lateral flow tests weakened the system in both cases.

“Vaccine passports with self-reported lateral flow tests have serious flaws.

“When compared to an experienced swab taker, self-testing will not achieve the same level of sampling quality from the throat,” said Keith Neal, Emeritus Professor of Infectious Disease Epidemiology at the University of Nottingham.

He claimed that tests using only a nasal swab, rather than a throat and nasal swab, were “less affected” by the lack of an expert tester.

“A percentage of infectious cases will be missed by lateral flow tests.”

“The majority of Europe accepts only vaccination or recent infection and does not use lateral flow tests,” Prof Neal explained.

Aside from the possibility that self-administered lateral flow tests are less thorough – and thus less accurate – than alternatives, scientists point out that there is also the potential to cheat the system.

“People can report a positive result as negative or simply report that they used the number on the strip to do the test without actually doing the test,” Prof Neal explained.

Meanwhile, Stephen Griffin, a virologist from Leeds University, is upset that the government has replaced isolation with self-testing after contact with a Covid case.

“To put it mildly, self-testing and self-reporting are unreliable,” he explained. “So you’re lowering the vigilance.”

