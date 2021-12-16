Plan C: Sajid Javid says that if more restrictions are needed, MPs will be called back over the holidays.

Omicron is “a grave threat,” according to the Health Secretary.

The possibility of new Covid restrictions by the end of the month cannot be ruled out, according to the Health Secretary, who also stated that the government will “consider seriously” recalling the House to the Commons during the Christmas recess if necessary.

The House of Commons will be in recess from Thursday, December 16 to Tuesday, January 4.

“Omicron is a grave threat,” Sajid Javid told MPs.

We acted quickly to halt the spread of the virus, beefing up our testing procedures and placing 11 countries on a no-fly list.

“However, the data over the last few days has shown more cause for concern.”

I’d like to reiterate to the House today, to all honorable members, why Omicron poses such a threat to the progress we’ve made together thus far.”

The Health Secretary did not rule out the need for more Covid measures down the road, but did say that if the need arose during the Christmas break, MPs would be involved.

Former Conservative chief whip Mark Harper has urged Mr Javid to commit to giving MPs a say if new restrictions are imposed over the holidays.

“Is he able now at the despatch box to commit that if the Government takes further measures to deal with Omicron during the recess, the Government will recall the House of Commons so that we can have all of the evidence and participate in taking those decisions on behalf of the constituents we represent?” asked the MP for Forest of Dean.

“I am not able to give that commitment alone; it would not be a decision for me and my department alone,” Sajid Javid responded, “but it is something that I know the Government would seriously consider together.”

It comes after deputy prime minister Dominic Raab said there were “no plans” to impose tighter restrictions before Christmas.

He did not, however, rule out the possibility of new restrictions in the New Year.

He told Sky News that the booster program, as well as Plan B, are “where all our focus is.”

The Government does not yet have a “complete picture of Omicron’s severity,” the Health Secretary said in the Commons, adding, “Even if severity is significantly lower than the much higher transmissibility of Omicron.”

