Plan to deploy Navy to block migrant crossings branded ‘unlawful, reckless and dangerous’

Plans to deploy the Navy to prevent people crossing the Channel to seek asylum have been branded “unlawful, reckless and dangerous”.

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, has stepped up efforts to curb the numbers of people making the perilous trip by formally requesting help from the Navy and appointing a former Royal Marine as “clandestine Channel threat commander

But Amnesty said it was unlawful to prevent people from claiming asylum in the UK and deploying military force would put lives at greater risk.

More than 4,000 migrants have reached the UK so far this year, by making the treacherous crossing from France in small boats.

Families with young children have been among hundreds of people arriving in Dover in the last few days as the political row over the crisis has intensified.

As numbers of migrants attempting the perilous sea journey continue to rise, the Government has been accused of being “increasingly chaotic” in its handling of the crisis.

And tensions are rising with France over the issue, with reports of anger over the French Government’s demand for £30m to do more to intercept boats and prevent them from setting off.

Immigration Minister Chris Philp is expected to travel to Paris this week to meet his French counterpart.

In the sunny weather, more asylum seekers reached the UK on Sunday, with up to 12 people were seen being brought ashore in Dover.

Ms Patel vowed last year that the crossings would become “infrequent phenomenon” and has sought to blame her counterparts in France for the rising numbers of migrants.

It was confirmed at the weekend that a request had been made to the Navy for help after speculation last week.

Amnesty’s refugee and migrant rights programme director Steve Valdez-Symonds said: “Deploying the Navy to prevent people exercising their right to seek asylum in the UK would be unlawful, reckless and dangerous.

“What is needed is co-operation with France to share responsibility for providing a place of safety, including the UK Government reuniting families and enabling more people to travel safely to make asylum claims in this country.

“But while ministers beat their chests, the real and immediate needs of women, men and children fleeing war and persecution are being ignored.”

Bridget Chapman, spokeswoman for the Kent Refugee Action Network, said: “The Government’s handling of this issue is becoming increasingly chaotic, with elements of sabre-rattling.

“Nothing they have done so far has worked. They have spent millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money fortifying the port at Calais, have increased patrols in the Channel, and are now escalating a failing strategy by calling in the military to deal with a humanitarian situation.

“Priti Patel has said that she wants to make the Channel ‘unviable’ for people attempting to cross. But what is unviable is her approach.”

The Home Office declined to comment.