Plane advice: Pilot takes drastic measures to warn fellow Aussies of coronavirus threat (VIDEOS)

While Australian politicians are calling for ever more “draconian” social-distancing measures to tackle Covid-19, including school closures and axing public gatherings, a message in the sky provides a somewhat calmer suggestion.

A sensible skywriter broadcast their straightforward message, to “wash your hands,” in the clouds above Sydney on Thursday.

Skywriting over Sydney right now telling everyone to wash their hands.This is the weirdest timeline. #auspol#coronaviruspic.twitter.com/P9Eb0hBYQx — Rachel Baker (@RachelBkr) March 12, 2020

Skywriting has apparently become a popular method of communication amid the worsening coronavirus crisis, with another protester urging authorities to “Stop F1” or, in other words, to cancel the Melbourne Formula One Grand Prix. At the time of writing, the event is expected to go ahead on Sunday.

The Australian government is, however, facing tough decisions beyond recommending to the public that they wash their hands.

“Rather than people simply distancing themselves and quarantining themselves, we may have entire sectors, entire workforces, where people are working from home,” Victoria’s premier Daniel Andrews said. Many European countries including France and coronavirus hotspot Italy have taken the decision to cancel major events and place large sections of society on lockdown.

Meanwhile, officials have confirmed 126 cases of coronavirus in Australia, including 64 in New South Wales, among them actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita.

It was miss pelt, it was a warning about Tom Hanks. pic.twitter.com/0uia6KNvWc — Retweetererer (@re_tweeterer) March 12, 2020

