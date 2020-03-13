Plane carrying Emiliano Sala broke up in mid-air, investigation into crash confirms

Findings from the final AAIB investigation into the crash have been released and show that the plane suffered after being flown too fast

The plane carrying Emiliano Sala before his death broke up in mid-air, an investigation has confirmed.

Sala was travelling from Nantes to Cardiff on a private Piper Malibu aircraft in January 2019 when it disappeared off radar. It was later found at the bottom of the English Channel.

Sala’s body was recovered but pilot David Ibbotson, 59, has not been found.

A full report into the crash was released on Friday afternoon and it claims that the plane suffered an in-flight break up while being flown too fast for its design limits.

Mr Ibbotson lost control while attempting to avoid bad weather.

The investigation added that pilot Ibbotson was probably affected by carbon monoxide poisoning.

Investigators found that a contributory factor in the crash was Mr Ibbotson having no training in night flying and a lack of recent practice in relying only on cockpit instruments to control a plane.

Summarising the findings, Geraint Herbert, investigator in charge, said: “Control of the aircraft was lost during a manually flown turn and the aircraft descended rapidly accelerating.

“The aircraft rolled to the left and there was an abrupt nose-up control input, at a speed well above the maximum permitted for such an input.”

He said the resulting loads on the aircraft were “excessive”, which caused it to then “break-up in flight.”

“It was likely that the pilot’s ability to control the flight was impaired to some extent by carbon monoxide poisoning,” he added.

Argentinian striker Sala, 28, signed for Cardiff City from French club Nantes on January 19, 2019, for £15 million.

Mr Ibbotson flew him from Cardiff to Nantes so he could say goodbye to his former teammates later that day, before conducting the fatal return flight two days later when the plane plunged into the Channel.

An interim report published by the AAIB shortly after the accident stated that Mr Ibbotson was not licensed to conduct commercial flights.

The aircraft remains underwater off the coast of Guernsey after an attempt to recover it was hampered by bad weather.

A Cardiff City spokesman has said the club welcome the publication of the report, which they describe as “an important step in understanding the full facts surrounding this tragedy”.

A club statement reads: “It is a detailed and technical piece of work which, whilst apportioning no blame or liability, raises a number of new questions which we hope will be addressed during the inquest recommencing next week.

“The report focuses on flight conditions, the plane and the pilot, and concludes that a plane that was permitted to be used for private use only, was being used commercially, thus operating outside the safety standards applicable for commercial operations. A number of mechanical and technical faults in the plane were also found, the most serious being that carbon monoxide had entered the cabin affecting both the passenger and pilot.

“Furthermore, the pilot was not qualified to fly the aircraft at the time of the accident, nor did his licence permit him to receive remuneration for flying, yet he was to be paid. The report also highlights a number of challenges the regulating bodies face in stopping illegal grey charter flights, the widespread use of which in the football industry and more widely is placing countless lives at risk.

“We are encouraged to read that the CAA is determined to tackle illegal activities by pursuing those involved, it is a practise which must be stopped and we hope the industry will be supported in order to prevent this tragedy ever happening again.”