Plane ‘catches fire’ after takeoff from airport in northern Iran

A Tehran-bound passenger plane was forced to return to Gorgan airport in northern Iran, as one of its engines caught fire shortly after takeoff. Footage has emerged allegedly showing the frightening scene.

The aircraft made an emergency landing and the passengers have been evacuated. The plane was carrying 85 passengers, none of whom were said to have been injured in the incident, according to local media. The flight was reportedly operated by Qeshm Air.

Meanwhile, photos purportedly showing the extent of the blaze appeared on Twitter.

🔴 آتش گرفتن موتور هواپیمای گرگان به تهرانپرواز بعد از ظهر امروز هواپیمای گرگان به تهران به دلیل حریق در سیستم موتور هواپیما دچار سانحه شد.موتور این هواپیما قبل از اوج‌گیری دچار حریق شد که با هدايت خلبان ، هواپيما به انتهاي باند هدايت شد و مسافرين پياده شدند#با_خر_سفر_کنیمpic.twitter.com/PHHbmepHQA — gortash (@goortash) January 26, 2020

It’s the second aircraft-related incident in Iran just in two days. On Saturday, an Iran Airtour plane made an emergency landing in the country’s capital of Tehran. The aircraft suffered an unspecified technical issue, local media reported, yet was able to land safely and no one on board was hurt.

