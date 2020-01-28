Plane crashes in Calabasas, southern California

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — A plane crashed Sunday morning in Calabasas, Southern California, local authorities said.

The conditions of the occupants of the plane are unknown at this time, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene near Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street at around 10 a.m., the office tweeted.

Flames that erupted in the crash have been extinguished, and officials are looking for survivors.