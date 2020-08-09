Plane crashes in Portuguese-Spanish joint fire operation, one killed

LISBON, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) — One person died in a plane crash during a major Portuguese-Spanish joint fire-fighting operation in the Peneda-Geres National Park, northern Portugal, according to Portuguese news agency Lusa.

The deceased was identified as a 65-year-old Portuguese air pilot. Another occupant of the “Canadair CL215” amphibious tanker was seriously injured after the fall in the northern region of Lindoso.

The injured, the second pilot, is a 39-year-old man of Spanish nationality. He was attended on the spot and then transported to a local hospital, said Lusa.

Portugal’s National Emergency and Civil Protection Authority (ANEPC) said in a press release that the plane suffered an accident near the Alto do Lindoso Dam during a “scooping operation,” which is the refueling of the water tank.

According to ANEPC, the fire-fighting operation has mobilized more than 100 people, 28 vehicles, and ten Portuguese and Spanish fire planes.

The fire alert reportedly came from the Portuguese side shortly after 5:00 a.m. local time on Saturday. Enditem