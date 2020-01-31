Plane crashes into the ocean off Fraser Island – witnesses report people swimming near the wreckage

A light plane has crashed into the ocean off the coast of Fraser Island in Queensland.

The aircraft fell into the water around 100metres out to sea from the township of Happy Valley at 1.30pm on Wednesday.

A spokesperson from the Australian Maritime Safety Authority told Daily Mail Australia that a stress beacon was released from the aircraft prior to the plane hitting the water.

Witnesses on the scene reported two men seen swimming next to the plane in the water before making it to the shore after the crash.

Dramatic footage has shown the moment the men arrived on the beach, with both men wearing white pilots uniforms.

The plane occupants were assisted from the water by other swimmers, before meeting with paramedics on the beach.

Bystanders in the video can be heard saying ‘I hope there’s nobody else on that plane, and if there is, they’re dead.’

A Queensland police spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia that the aircraft is a training plane, and no serious injuries have been reported.

Police and rescue personnel are on the scene.

More to come.