Planners Refuse Bike Cafe Due to Lack of Car Parking Spaces

A potential cycling cafe in the Welsh region of Llantarnam has been refused planning permission, due to the developer refusing to allocate enough space for cars to turn up and park so drivers may tut about having to queue behind a cyclist in a coffee shop too.

The applicant told planners that there were four bus stops within metres of the urban site along with existing on-street parking, plus she’s negotiated a staff parking area a few hundred metres away, but… still no. The rules say new developments need X number of car parking spaces, so the plan for a bikes-only cafe were refused even though the ideal customer would arrive by bicycle or on foot.

The council’s main beef was that a new business might further stretch existing on-street spaces, as a councillor explained: “…extensive on-street parking already takes place on the streets surrounding the site and in Llantarnam park as a whole and any additional vehicles parked on street would only exacerbate an already unsatisfactory situation.”

There is a petition, although we’re not sure if they count when it comes to getting planning decisions overturned. [Guardian]

Image credit: Unsplash