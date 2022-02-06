Platinum Jubilee of the Queen: Full text of the monarch’s message to the nation

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: The Queen’s Message to the Nation in Full Detail

‘As we mark this anniversary, it gives me pleasure to renew to you the pledge I made in 1947 that my life will always be devoted to your service,’ Her Majesty, 95, said.

On Sunday, the Queen will celebrate her 70th year on the throne, with Platinum Jubilee events planned across the country later this year.

She pays homage to the Duke of Edinburgh and the Queen Mother in a message to the nation.

She also organizes her affairs, expressing her support for her eldest son, Prince Charles, as monarch.

Her Majesty, 95, also expresses her “sincere wish” for Camilla to be known as Queen Consort when the Prince of Wales is crowned King in a hugely significant intervention.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee message is as follows:

Tomorrow, the 6th of February, will be the 70th anniversary of my accession to the throne in 1952.

Even after 70 years, it is a day that I remember as much for the death of my father, King George VI, as it is for the beginning of my reign.

As we commemorate this milestone, it gives me great pleasure to renew my promise to you from 1947, that I will devote the rest of my life to your service.

As I look forward to the year of my Platinum Jubilee with hope and optimism, I am reminded of how much we have to be thankful for.

The last seven decades have seen extraordinary social, technological, and cultural progress that has benefited us all, and I am confident that the future will provide similar opportunities for us, particularly for younger generations in the UK and across the Commonwealth.

My family’s unwavering and loving support has been invaluable to me.

I was fortunate to find a partner in Prince Philip who was willing to take on the role of consort and make the sacrifices that come with it.

During my father’s reign, I saw my mother play this role.

This anniversary also allows me to reflect on the kindness shown to me over the years by people of all nationalities, faiths, and ages in this country and around the world.

I’d like to thank you all for everything you’ve done.

