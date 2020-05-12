Playing with prisoners

Hell is well said to be paved with good intentions. This popular saying is applicable to the petition led by United We Can and signed by the investiture coalition of Pedro Sánchez for the Government to release “vulnerable” prisoners. The gesture has all the humanitarian appearance that it takes to silence – or try to silence – the voices that alert for their second intentions. Prison legislation already provides for the possibility of mitigating the prison of sick prisoners, with complex medical treatment or in circumstances that justify it. Therefore, a political initiative such as the one led by Unidas Podemos should not be necessary. Furthermore, the quality of a rule of law is measured, among other factors, by respect for the dignity of prisoners, so that any decision adjusted to the law and judicially reviewed that protects inmates who really need it will be welcome. . But if what is intended in the meantime humanitarianism is to sneak the usual dose of opportunism that is handled in unison by the extreme left and separatists, then you should not be fooled. Therefore, the petition has a strong smell of cheating, to want to sneak the exit of ETA prisoners and seditious leaders of 1-O into the group of prisoners with a real right to their release. It is not about thinking badly, but adding background. This paper is signed by those who publicly defended the pro-Etarian thugs of Alsasua, those who have attacked the Second Chamber of the TS by the “procés” sentence, those who have delegitimized the judges for the condemnation of the Madrid deputy Isa Serra, the that defend criminals who sow hatred in the networks against the Crown, Spain and its symbols. That they are the ones who now show such commendable sensitivity to prisoners justifies the greatest skepticism towards their true objectives. .