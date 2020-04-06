playlists that hit the shelves

On platforms, playlists that are a hit

Music streaming platform Deezer released data on its users’ listening habits since confinement on Friday.

After having fallen by around 10% following the announcement of the containment, the tapping is said to have increased since the end of March, and is in the process of stabilizing.

On the thematic playlists that the site develops itself, the most listened to on Deezer last week was “Together as a family”. Listening to the “feel good” playlist increased by 64%, but its “work in peace” playlist, which existed before confinement, increased by 426%!

Podcasts dedicated to children are also up sharply with a jump of 323%. Consulting themed playlists around yoga and meditation is also exploding.

Unsurprisingly, peak traffic times between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and around 6 p.m., which corresponded to travel time to work, smoothed out. Listening is more consistent during the day and at weekends.

<img class=”ScribbleLiveCountImage” width=”1″ height=”1″ style=”display: none;” src=”https://cdn.scribblelive.com/Style/Images/transparent.png” onload=”(function