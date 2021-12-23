Woman pleads guilty to texting her boyfriend to commit suicide.

BOSTON (AP) — A former Boston College student pleaded guilty Thursday to involuntary manslaughter after prosecutors say she drove her boyfriend to commit suicide by sending him thousands of text messages.

Inyoung You, 23, was sentenced to a two-and-a-half-year suspended prison sentence and ten years of probation as part of a plea deal, and was barred from profiting in any way from her case by a judge in Suffolk Superior Court.

If she follows all of the terms of her probation, which include continued mental health treatment and community service, she will not have to serve time in prison.

Prosecutors said You sent tens of thousands of messages to Alexander Urtula, 22, of Cedar Grove, New Jersey, in the final two months of their relationship, many of which urged him to “go kill yourself.” Urtula died in Boston in May 2019, the day after graduating from Boston College.

The investigation found You "engaged in deeply disturbing and at times relentless verbally, physically, and psychologically abusive behavior toward Mr. Urtula over the course of their 18-month relationship."

"Urtula," said Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins' office in a statement released after the hearing on Thursday.

According to the office, the actions became more aggressive in the days and hours leading up to Urtula’s death.

You, a naturalized US citizen born in South Korea, sent Urtula more than 47,000 text messages between late March 2019 and his death, in which she “repeatedly told the victim that he should kill himself or die and waged a campaign of abuse that stripped the victim of his free will,” according to the office.

In a statement, Rollins said, “Words matter.”

“People can be deeply affected by demeaning language, ridicule, and verbal abuse.”

According to Rollins, the plea agreement was reached after consulting with the Urtula family.

In a statement read in court, the family described driving to Boston for a day of celebration, only to find themselves planning a funeral instead.

“We have no resentment or fear of retaliation.”

“In the moments of mourning and celebrating his life, we believe that time will carry us through,” the family stated.

You, through a public relations firm, contacted her before her arraignment in November 2019 and initially pleaded not guilty.

