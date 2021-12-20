Please, Prime Minister, make a decision.

Uncertainty about new restrictions is bad for business and bad for the public.

New restrictions on our work, family, and social lives are being conditioned into us.

After promising the public (pre-Omicron) that “this Christmas will be better than the last,” the Prime Minister has been adamant in his opposition to enacting stricter regulations before December 25.

All bets are off following the Christmas holiday.

One last hope for ministers, including Mr Johnson, is that new UK data will show that Omicron causes less severe illness, fewer hospitalizations, and fewer deaths.

I’ve learned that the data is due in a few days, by which time Omicron infections will have resurfaced.

The snag is this:

There are several compelling reasons to avoid canceling a second Christmas Day at such short notice: social, economic, psychological, the high vaccination rates in the United Kingdom, and the need to avoid the crowded public transportation scenes that resulted from last year’s late lockdown.

Early data from South Africa suggests that people are more resistant to Omicron, though this is not supported by UK data.

Britain’s booster vaccine program lags behind Israel but outperforms Germany, France, Italy, and the United States.

However, if Downing Street’s bet on Omicron severity fails – that is, if Omicron causes a high number of hospitalizations and deaths, and parts of the NHS struggle to cope – delaying now will make the new restrictions we face less effective and last longer.

Delaying increases the risk.

Following 2020’s festive washout, a lot of people seem to think that’s a price worth paying.

Others are voting with their feet, as evidenced by empty shopping malls, restaurants, and pubs.

For these businesses, uncertainty is disastrous, and for the general public, it is distressing.

Prime Minister, a decision, please.

