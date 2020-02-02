PM vows to prevent merger of Latvia’s three security agencies

RIGA, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins is determined to prevent a coalition partners from going ahead with a plan to merge the Baltic country’s three security agencies into one.

Karins said on Latvia’s TV channel 3 on Wednesday that he is categorically against the plan, implying that the New Conservative Party is the coalition partner planning the merger of the State Security Service, the Constitution Protection Bureau and the Military Intelligence and Security Service.

The prime minister said in the interview to the TV channel that one of the five coalition partners claims that there are too many security agencies in Latvia and that they should be merged into one.

Karins said his New Unity party, other coalition partners and probably also the opposition are against the merger. To a certain degree, the three existing security agencies compete with each other, providing various opinions, which is better than having one large agency, the prime minister argued.

“As long as I am prime minister, I will not permit such destabilization and we will have three security services,” Karins said.