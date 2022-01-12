PMQs: Boris Johnson has a number of options for dealing with the Downing Street party row, but none of them will get him out of it.

Conservative MPs are angry with the Prime Minister, believing they have been misled about the parties at 10 Downing Street.

When Boris Johnson takes Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday at lunchtime, his first priority will be to defuse the growing outrage over claims that he attended a Downing Street party during the first national lockdown.

There are no viable alternatives, and there is no guarantee that Mr Johnson will be able to save his position at this point.

However, he has a number of options.

The Prime Minister could admit that he was present at the May 2020 gathering, explain that holding a social event – even among close colleagues who worked together on a daily basis – was inappropriate, and issue a full apology for his and his staff’s actions.

This would satisfy MPs’ demands for transparency while also acknowledging that he broke the rules and misled Parliament with his earlier denials.

Many people would consider this a reason to resign.

Mr Johnson could argue that there was no organized drinks party, that his private secretary Martin Reynolds’ email was misinterpreted, and that the Prime Minister did not personally attend any informal staff gatherings.

He could also argue that the same standards cannot be applied because of the unique nature of 10 Downing Street, which is both a home and a workplace, and whose staff had to commute throughout the pandemic.

Given the evidence that is currently available, some might be skeptical of this response.

When his spokesperson Allegra Stratton was caught on camera joking about a Christmas party, Prime Minister David Cameron told Parliament, “I understand and share the anger up and down the country.” He immediately ordered an investigation, and Ms Stratton resigned.

Mr Johnson could try to blame Mr Reynolds and a few other staff members this time, distancing himself from the incident – but he would face questions about how he ended up in charge of a party culture in No 10 in the first place.

Mr Johnson’s final option is to stick to his current strategy of refusing to confirm or deny any of the reported details and instead referring to senior mandarin Sue Gray’s upcoming investigation.

He’ll almost certainly mention Ms Gray’s investigation in some way, but Tory MPs will be furious if he does.

