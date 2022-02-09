PMQs live stream: When and how can you watch Boris Johnson at Prime Minister’s Questions today?

PMQs live stream: When and where can you watch Boris Johnson at Prime Minister’s Questions today?

Boris Johnson will be hoping to come out of today’s PMQs unscathed before Parliament adjourns for the February recess.

Boris Johnson will face another grueling round of Prime Minister’s Questions today, as speculation about his future grows.

While the outrage over Sue Gray’s partygate report has subsided, the row over the Prime Minister’s Jimmy Savile remark about Keir Starmer has led to more Tory MPs withdrawing their support.

No-confidence letters from his backbenchers continue to trickle in, so he'll be keen to emerge unscathed today.

PMQs will be held on Wednesday, February 9 at 12 p.m. in the House of Commons, as is customary.

You can watch it live on this page, and it will also be broadcast live on the UK Parliament YouTube channel.

PMQs is also broadcast live on BBC News and Sky News on television, and can be viewed online via BBC iPlayer and the Sky News live YouTube stream.

The PM’s detractors have grown louder this week, with Boris Johnson under pressure to retract his Jimmy Savile slur against the Labour leader.

He has been subjected to a growing chorus of Conservatives who have chosen to publicly criticize him.

According to the BBC, billionaire Conservative donor John Armitage believes the PM has “passed the point of no return.”

Mr Johnson will face renewed pressure to retract his false claim that Sir Keir did not prosecute Jimmy Savile while he was director of public prosecutions (DPP).

After Sir Keir was abused by a mob of protesters in Westminster on Monday night, at least eight Conservatives, including two former ministers, have called on the Prime Minister to withdraw the smear.

As he faced baseless allegations of “protecting paedophiles” and protesters shouting about Savile, the Labour leader had to be rescued by police near Parliament.

All of this comes as the PM faces a new threat of a no-confidence vote, with Tory MPs debating whether or not to back him.

So far, I understand, up to 40 letters have been submitted, bringing us closer to the deadline.

