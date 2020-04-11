PM’s Covid-19 timeline: from ‘mild symptoms’ to hospital admission

Reports had circulated of Boris Johnson ‘coughing and spluttering’ during conference calls

Friday 27 March

Boris Johnson announces that he has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating in his Downing Street apartment. He describes mild symptoms for 24 hours including a temperature. He says that he will continue to lead the government.

Saturday 28 March

Secretary of state for business Alok Sharma tells reporters: “Can I be absolutely clear the PM has had mild symptoms, he is absolutely leading the response from the front.”

Monday 30 March

Johnson chairs cabinet by remote video link. But newspapers later report that Downing Street sources say Johnson has been “coughing and spluttering his way through conference calls”.

Wednesday 1 April

Johnson posts a video, urging people to stay at home and saying that those with symptoms like his should stay at home. He says that “although I am sequestered … I am able to be in constant touch with my officials” and says he is “absolutely confident” we will beat it together.

Thursday 2 April

When asked if the prime minister had a temperature, a Downing Street spokesman says only that he continues to have “mild symptoms”. Johnson appears on the steps of No 11 Downing Street – where his apartment is – to join the second “Clap for our Carers” event. Some observers suggest that Johnson looks unwell in pictures. Aides say he will be coming out of self-isolation on Friday.

Friday 3 April

Johnson is unable to leave quarantine after seven days of self-isolation because he still has a persistent temperature. He posts a video on Twitter saying that although he is feeling better “in accordance with government advice I must continue to self-isolate”. But he says that he continues to work.

Lobby correspondents are told Johnson had only mild symptoms of the illness and that he chaired the morning coronavirus meeting with ministers and officials.

Saturday 4 April

Johnson’s pregnant partner Carrie Symonds reveals that she has had the main symptoms of coronavirus for the past week but is “on the mend”. It is reported that Johnson is “stubbornly refusing to stop working”, with the Mail on Sunday reporting a source as saying: “He has not been resting enough and is still leading from the front. Obviously that is beginning to slow down his recovery. He needs to go to bed.”

Sunday 5 April

Health secretary Matt Hancock tells Sky News: “He’s OK. I’ve been talking to him every day, several times a day … he’s very much got his hand on the tiller. But he’s still got a temperature … He’s working away inside Downing Street. He’s in good spirits.”

But later Downing Street says that Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests “as a precautionary step” because his symptoms are persistent 10 days after he tested positive.

Monday 6 April

Morning

Cabinet minister Robert Jenrick tells BBC Breakfast: “We all hope and expect that he can get back to No 10 very soon.”

A government spokesman says that the prime minister is in “good spirits” while continuing to work on his red box of government papers.

Asked whether Johnson had pneumonia, the spokesman says that any change in his condition would be communicated to the public. But he acknowledges that the prime minister continues to have a cough and a temperature 11 days after first reporting symptoms.

Afternoon

A tweet from Johnson’s account says that he has gone into hospital for routine tests “as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms”. It goes on: “I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe.”

At the daily press briefing, foreign secretary Dominic Raab says that the prime minister is “still in charge” from his hospital bed. He adds: “He was admitted as a precaution only as because some of his symptoms have persisted. He is in good spirits and is still in charge of the government.

“He is being given regular updates on developments and he continues to lead the government.” Raab acknowledges that he has not spoken to Johnson since Saturday.

At the same briefing, chief medical officer Chris Whitty is asked if Johnson could have pneumonia. He says: “This is a question for him and his medical advisers, who are outstanding. I am absolutely not going to discuss any individual patient and I do not have the full details, nor should I.”

Evening

Downing Street issues a statement saying that the prime minister’s condition has “worsened” over the course of the afternoon. It continues: “On the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital.”

Raab is asked to deputise for him where necessary, the statement says. It notes that Johnson is receiving “excellent care”.