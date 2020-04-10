All Saturday’s developments in the UK response to the Covid-19 pandemic
- The Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said there was “no fixed point” at which the government could say the lockdown will end – it will depend on compliance from the public. The message came as police, health officials and local authorities issued pleas to the public to stay at home this weekend and not be tempted by good weather to go outside. Among them was the CEO of NHS Providers, Chris Hopson, who said today: “You can’t clap for carers one day and flout the stay at home rules three days later”.
- The number of deaths in UK hospitals saw a record daily rise, increasing by 708 from 3,605 to 4,313 – a rise of 20%. Among the dead was a five-year-old child, thought to be the UK’s youngest victim so far, who had underlying health conditions.
- Up to 4,000 low-risk offenders are to be temporarily released as part of measures to try to contain the spread of Covid-19 in prisons in England and Wales. So far, 88 prisoners and 15 staff have already tested positive for Covid-19. Three prisoners have died.
- Thirteen people died in the space of a week after a suspected Covid-19 outbreak at a care home in Glasgow. The deceased had not been diagnosed with Covid-19 though two members of staff had tested positive and are being treated in hospitals.
- Carrie Symonds, the prime minister Boris Johnson’s fiancée, who is pregnant, said she had spent the last week in bed with coronavirus symptoms. Symonds shared that she was “on the mend” and had not been tested for Covid-19. The prime minister continues to self-isolate.
- The national medical director for England, Stephen Powis, condemned the actions of people acting on a conspiracy theory linking 5G technology to the pandemic. He said “it is absolute and utter rubbish and I can’t condemn it in stronger terms than that”.
- Watford general hospital closed its A&E department to all new patients and visitors, even in an emergency, until further notice. The hospital is known to be under significant strain from the coronavirus pandemic.
- Boris Johnson has written to all opposition party leaders to invite them to a briefing next week and insisting “we have a duty to work together at this moment of national emergency”.
Blood Cancer UK has written to the communities secretary, Robert Jenrick, and to six major supermarkets, calling on them to take urgent action to make sure people with blood cancer can get food deliveries.
The charity said it has been contacted by people with blood cancer, of whom there are some 115,000 in the UK, who are struggling to access food, after being told not to leave their home for a minimum of 12 weeks as they are classed as “very high risk”.
Gemma Peters, chief executive of Blood Cancer UK, said:
We are now at the point where some people are being forced to choose between going hungry and making a trip to the supermarket that could be fatal if they pick up the coronavirus there.
That’s why we’ve written to the supermarkets and the government today. We need them to work together to fix this now. The blood cancer community is going through the most difficult time it has ever faced – we urgently need their help.
One woman was told by a supermarket that she could not be prioritised because it was her daughter, not her, who had blood cancer. Another man said he had tried unsuccessfully for many hours to get a supermarket delivery slot.
Helen Payne, a former NHS physio from Wokingham, has leukaemia and has been struggling to order food. She said:
I am on chemotherapy and have had my NHS letter but it’s absolutely impossible to get any food. I am seriously thinking of going shopping myself. God knows what I have left for tonight.
Gove said there were now more than 8,000 ventilators in the NHS and the aim was to produce and secure more.
Powis called the 5G story “rubbish” and “the worst kind of fake news”.
He said he was “disgusted” and “outraged” at reports of people taking out 5G masts at this time of national crisis.
He stressed that phone networks were crucial for people staying in touch with loved ones at this difficult time, but also vital for the emergency services.
It is absolute and utter rubbish and I can’t condemn it stronger terms than that.
Gove said he would talk to the health secretary about reports of NHS staff being turned away from testing sites and report on progress on Monday.
Powis said it was likely the virus would become established in countries across the world, so a long-term strategy as opposed to an “exit strategy” was needed.
Gove said there was “no fixed point” at which we could say the lockdown will end – it depended on compliance from the public. The prime minister will review the measures next week.
Powis said it was clear deaths happen in the community.
The figures reported by the NHS were those in hospitals, the ONS figures reflected those in the community.
He expects deaths will be higher but it will only be in the days and weeks ahead and as that data comes through the ONS it will become clear how much higher.
Powis said a reduction in transmission would, over a number of days and weeks, be reflected in a reduction in infections, hospitalisations and then in deaths.
He said there was reason to be hopeful that physical distancing was having an effect, but it would take time for it to have a maximum effect.
If we take our foot off the pedal, those charts will start to go in the wrong direction again.
Stay at home and then we will see the benefits of those actions.