PMU: Results of the Quinté + for this Saturday, February 29, 2020

PMU RESULT – The results of the Quinté + for this Saturday, February 29, 2020 are online. Here are the horses on arrival that we had to bet on.

The results of the Tiercé-Quarté-Quinté in Vincennes on Saturday, February 29, 2020 have fallen.

Arrival of the quinté of the day:

3 – 12 – 15 – 4 – 8

It was in 1989 that punters discovered Quinté +. Offered on a specific race, it is now the benchmark bet for the PMU range.

As a reminder, the Quinté +, heir to the Tiercé, became a daily meeting of the turf on July 5, 2004. It consists of finding the first five horses of the race concerned in order of arrival or in disorder.

But the player can also win if he manages to find the first four horses regardless of the order of arrival (bonus 4). Bonus 3 is won if the bettor finds the first three horses, regardless of the order of arrival. The basic stake is 2 euros. But the player can bet up to 20 times the minimum bet on a Quinté +, or 40 euros.

The PMU Quinté + record wins over ten million euros and was won by a Breton bettor in October 2011. The previous record had been held since November 3, 2008 by an internet bettor who had won almost 7.5 million euros. Quinté + has become one of the first gambling games in France.