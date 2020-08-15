PNG approves Chinese construction workers to enter country

SYDNEY, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — The Papua New Guinea government gave approval for 175 Chinese workers to return to the South Pacific island country to complete major projects there.

According to a press release on the government website on Friday, controller of the National Pandemic Response David Manning said these people are important construction managers and workers of Chinese entrepreneurs engaged in major infrastructures in PNG, including a hydro power station, major provincial airport redevelopments, major highways constructions as well as the construction of the new National and Supreme Court building.

“They are not trade store workers or visitors. They are important contract workers and will be here for six or more months,” he said.

The controller worried that funding for these projects from international financial institutions will be cut off if these projects cannot be completed on time.

“The funding will be cancelled should we fail to complete these projects on time for whatever reason. We do not want this to happen as these are important projects that will have a positive impact on our people and country,” Manning said.

PNG recorded its highest daily increase of COVID-19 infections on Wednesday with 55 new cases, taking the country’s official total to 269, with 191 currently active.

Manning announced 11 new containment measures, under which the country’s international borders remained closed unless by special exemption, and strict conditions were placed on domestic air travel.

According to him, these Chinese workers will have a mandatory seven-day medical check before flying to PNG, and undergo a 14-day quarantine in designated hotels in Port Moresby after arrival.

“Business and the economy must recover and work such as those major government infrastructure developments, must continue,” he said. Enditem