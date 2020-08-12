PNG capital ends COVID-19 lockdown despite recent surge in cases

SYDNEY, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — The capital of Papua New Guinea (PNG), Port Moresby concluded a two week COVID-19 lockdown on Wednesday, despite recently recording a surge of new cases.

As of Wednesday, PNG had a total of 214 confirmed COVID-19 cases and three virus-related deaths, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Prime Minister James Marape signaled earlier in the week that the lockdown measures would not be extended, in accordance with the advice from the National COVID-19 Health & Research Advisory Committee (NCHRAC).

He urged everyone in the nation to adapt to the new life under the pandemic, such as wearing a mask in public places, regularly washing hands and social distancing, in order to live with COVID-19 until a cure is found.

“The appropriate advice I received from the medical committee (NCHRAC) is that, we must now adapt to living with COVID-19 instead of taking on drastic measures,” Marape said.

“Let’s adjust to live with COVID-19 for the balance of this year and beyond until science finds a vaccination or medicine for it.”

Marape further confirmed that all schools, from elementary to tertiary institutions in PNG, will resume classes next week. Enditem